DeXe Self Reported Market Cap Hits $83.05 Million (DEXE)

DeXe (DEXE) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. In the last seven days, DeXe has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DeXe token can currently be purchased for $2.28 or 0.00013511 BTC on popular exchanges. DeXe has a total market cap of $83.05 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeXe Token Profile

DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,466,824 tokens. DeXe’s official message board is dexenetwork.medium.com. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @dexenetwork. DeXe’s official website is dexe.network.

Buying and Selling DeXe

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe (DEXE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeXe has a current supply of 96,504,599.33609451 with 36,472,596.70465014 in circulation. The last known price of DeXe is 2.32814816 USD and is down -0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $2,283,810.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dexe.network/.”

