DigiByte (DGB) Market Capitalization Tops $121.38 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 25th. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $121.38 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,889.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.18 or 0.00409606 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00021392 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.09 or 0.00859100 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00096311 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.62 or 0.00601680 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005916 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00256955 BTC.

About DigiByte

DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,898,167,335 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that has adopted the Bitcoin “21” figure but increased the supply to 21 billion – with over 5 algorithms to mine with (Scryt, Sha-256, Qubit, Skein, Groestl) – in order to keep mining local and in the hands of many. A 60 second block target, a 0.5% premine and a block retarget every 2.4 hrs or 244 blocks.DigiByte: Refers to the entire DigiByte network or a single monetary unit on the payment network. 21 billion DigiBytes will be created over 21 years.Block: A grouping of all transactions sent over the DigiByte network within a 30 second time frame. Think of a block as an excel spreadsheet that lists the address location of all DigiBytes at a given point in time in history. New DigiBytes are brought into circulation as each block is discovered on the network through a process called mining.Mining: Mining is how transactions are processed on the network. Anyone can become a miner by donating and using their desktop, laptop or mobile phone computing power to help process transactions on the DigiByte network. DigiByte has made this process even easier with our 3 click mining software for beginners.Blockchain: The DigiByte blockchain is the entire history of all blocks discovered on the network & therefore all transactions made on the network. Each block references the proceeding block all the way back to the beginning of the network to what is known as the genesis block. By linking blocks (spreadsheets) together an accurate, secure accounting of all up to date DigiByte ownership is made by decentralized consensus.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

