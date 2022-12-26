DigiByte (DGB) Market Capitalization Tops $121.38 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 25th. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $121.38 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,889.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000451 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.18 or 0.00409606 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00021392 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002138 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.09 or 0.00859100 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00096311 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.62 or 0.00601680 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005916 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00256955 BTC.
About DigiByte
DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,898,167,335 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.