DigiByte (DGB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $121.27 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $121.27 million and $2.21 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DigiByte has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,833.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000449 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.20 or 0.00417025 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00021104 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002144 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.99 or 0.00873235 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00095674 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.03 or 0.00612068 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005929 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00260890 BTC.
DigiByte Profile
DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,899,766,452 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
