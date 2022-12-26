DigiByte (DGB) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.06 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. DigiByte has a market cap of $122.91 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,875.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000448 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.30 or 0.00416587 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00021144 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002164 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.57 or 0.00868536 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00095937 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.28 or 0.00611976 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005928 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00260168 BTC.
DigiByte Coin Profile
DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,900,166,128 coins. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
