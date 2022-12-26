DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of DLocal from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DLocal from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. New Street Research downgraded shares of DLocal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of DLocal from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of DLocal from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.22.
DLO opened at $15.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.78. DLocal has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $37.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.
