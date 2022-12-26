DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of DLocal from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DLocal from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. New Street Research downgraded shares of DLocal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of DLocal from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of DLocal from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.22.

Get DLocal alerts:

DLocal Stock Down 0.7 %

DLO opened at $15.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.78. DLocal has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $37.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Trading of DLocal

DLocal Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triumph Capital Management increased its position in shares of DLocal by 16.5% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 18,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Yarra Square Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of DLocal during the second quarter worth approximately $2,980,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of DLocal by 2.2% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,686,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,531,000 after acquiring an additional 56,721 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DLocal by 24.3% during the second quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, Sara Bay Financial increased its position in shares of DLocal by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 90,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. 47.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.