DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.14.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. Barclays lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $68.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.46. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.