EAC Price Tops $0.0575 on Major Exchanges (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 25th. Over the last seven days, EAC has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. EAC has a market capitalization of $17.25 million and $29,790.93 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EAC token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0575 or 0.00000341 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.78 or 0.00408051 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021623 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000927 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00018078 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.06142016 USD and is down -7.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $21,067.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

