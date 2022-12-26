Eastern Bank Acquires 207 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Eastern Bank increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power makes up about 1.5% of Eastern Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Eastern Bank owned about 0.06% of American Electric Power worth $25,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 12.7% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.6% in the second quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 5.1% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.69. 46,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,034,566. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.14. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $105.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 68.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.82.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

