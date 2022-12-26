Eastern Bank Buys 128 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Eastern Bank lifted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $8,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.3% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.1% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in ServiceNow by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 183,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $102,007,000 after purchasing an additional 101,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $1.92 on Monday, reaching $381.86. 43,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,937. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $667.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.14 billion, a PE ratio of 385.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $427.39.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Barclays decreased their target price on ServiceNow to $496.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.19.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total transaction of $248,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,386.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,257,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,854 shares of company stock valued at $9,029,090. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

