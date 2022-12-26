Eastern Bank Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Eastern Bank boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 203.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,647 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 27,267 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $70,229,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,410 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Tesla by 269,229.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,613,286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,738,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,687 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Tesla by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,584,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,687 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,555,375 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,676,072,000 after acquiring an additional 811,900 shares during the period. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 202.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 1,029,501 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $273,075,000 after acquiring an additional 689,147 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.75.
Tesla Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $123.15. 5,158,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,088,031. The company has a market capitalization of $388.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.02 and a 52-week high of $402.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.24.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.
Tesla Company Profile
Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.
