Eastern Bank Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Eastern Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $203.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,698. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $256.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.59.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

