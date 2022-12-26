Eastern Bank Has $5.86 Million Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $5,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 220,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,823,000 after purchasing an additional 6,966 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 188,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Trading Up 0.3 %

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $198,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.19. The company had a trading volume of 308,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,014,651. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.69.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -150.00%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Articles

