Eastern Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Eastern Bank decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Danaher by 330.4% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 130.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total transaction of $2,534,832.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,061,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749 in the last ninety days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Stock Up 0.5 %

Danaher stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $259.86. 51,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,661,907. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $260.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.62. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $331.23. The company has a market cap of $189.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.15.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

