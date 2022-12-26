Eastern Bank Purchases 2,626 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,776,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,663,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,603,000 after purchasing an additional 605,066 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,375,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,905,000 after purchasing an additional 588,799 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $12,077,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 473,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,991,000 after buying an additional 307,949 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NULV stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,110 shares. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.67 and its 200-day moving average is $34.09.

