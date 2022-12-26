Eastern Bank Raises Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Eastern Bank increased its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Eastern Bank owned about 0.08% of Ameren worth $15,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ameren by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,810,808,000 after acquiring an additional 681,658 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,076,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,904,516,000 after buying an additional 394,677 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ameren by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,088,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,273,012,000 after acquiring an additional 198,226 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ameren by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,018,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $724,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,383,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $576,792,000 after purchasing an additional 226,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameren stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.53. 30,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,864. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.73 and its 200 day moving average is $87.50. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 59.15%.

In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $4,516,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 217,893 shares in the company, valued at $19,680,095.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ameren from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.10.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

