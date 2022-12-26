Eastern Bank Reduces Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Eastern Bank lowered its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $13,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter worth $2,156,000. Aquila Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 50.0% in the third quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 9.9% in the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter worth $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $203.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.75 and a 12 month high of $285.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.73.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 8.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on IQVIA to $266.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim raised their price target on IQVIA to $249.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.13.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

