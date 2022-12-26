Eastern Bank Sells 1,246 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Eastern Bank lessened its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Allstate were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,289 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Allstate by 3.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $136.37. 27,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,984,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $111.85 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.83.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -239.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Barclays raised their target price on Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Allstate to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Allstate to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.08.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

