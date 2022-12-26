Eastern Bank Sells 69,708 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Eastern Bank cut its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,187,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,708 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of Eastern Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Eastern Bank owned 1.40% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $23,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,516. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $21.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.25.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.