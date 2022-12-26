Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 105.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $156.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,900. The company has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $173.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.21 and its 200-day moving average is $144.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.64%.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.67.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

