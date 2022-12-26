eCash (XEC) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $458.30 Million

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 25th. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. eCash has a total market cap of $458.30 million and $3.37 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, eCash has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,883.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.47 or 0.00600970 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.36 or 0.00256825 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00038137 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000625 BTC.
eCash Coin Profile
eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,261,892,173,303 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. eCash’s official website is e.cash.
Buying and Selling eCash
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.
