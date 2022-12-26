Edgecoin Price Up 0% This Week (EDGT)

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 26th. Edgecoin has a total market capitalization of $209.99 million and $30.57 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Edgecoin has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Edgecoin token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005942 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Edgecoin Profile

Edgecoin’s launch date was November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/. The official website for Edgecoin is edgecoinbank.com. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @theedgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Edgecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

