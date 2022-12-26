Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.08.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $65.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.75. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.45 and a 12 month high of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.60.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 50.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,792,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,317,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272,409 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,888,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,973,974,000 after buying an additional 1,780,762 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 36.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,877,000 after buying an additional 1,541,989 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,704,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,642,521,000 after buying an additional 1,250,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 116.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,904,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,433,000 after buying an additional 1,025,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

