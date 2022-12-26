Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock Position Increased by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,834 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 680.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 50,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 44,390 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $373,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 19.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,381,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $511,685,000 after purchasing an additional 860,313 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $621,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $339,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,085.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $339,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,085.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,646,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,035,122.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,525 shares of company stock valued at $7,676,873 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $74.19. The company had a trading volume of 93,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,322,162. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.48.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

