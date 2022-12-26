Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Invests $4.60 Million in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,000. Air Products and Chemicals makes up 3.4% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD stock traded down $0.56 on Monday, reaching $312.04. 20,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,603. The stock has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $289.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.78.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.06.

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

