Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Makes New $2.43 Million Investment in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 60,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,000. U.S. Bancorp accounts for 1.8% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 86,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.4% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $3,488,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.1% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 228,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 15.4% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,273,358. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Compass Point decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.72.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

