ELIS Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.59 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One ELIS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001910 BTC on major exchanges. ELIS has a market capitalization of $64.46 million and $11.59 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00014428 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00004022 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00036959 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00041024 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005916 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00020484 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00227683 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003776 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000102 BTC.

ELIS is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.32230085 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

