Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

EARN has been the topic of several research reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to $7.50 in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EARN opened at $7.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.42. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $11.07.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.26%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.24%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 24.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 10.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 23.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

