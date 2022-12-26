Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ELTK opened at $4.04 on Friday. Eltek has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $4.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $23.63 million, a P/E ratio of 3.82 and a beta of -1.42.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.33 million during the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.09%.

The business also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. Eltek’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.04%.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

