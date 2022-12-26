Energy Web Token Price Hits $3.16 on Major Exchanges (EWT)

Energy Web Token (EWT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Energy Web Token has a market capitalization of $104.04 million and $1.08 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Energy Web Token has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Energy Web Token coin can now be bought for about $3.16 or 0.00018751 BTC on exchanges.

About Energy Web Token

Energy Web Token’s genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 32,932,614 coins. Energy Web Token’s official website is www.energyweb.org. The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/energyweb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Energy Web Token is medium.com/energy-web-insights.

Energy Web Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions.EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energy Web Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energy Web Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energy Web Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

