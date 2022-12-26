Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 75.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,002 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,820,957,000 after acquiring an additional 60,024 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,529,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,416,000 after acquiring an additional 26,355 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 955,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,619,000 after acquiring an additional 39,751 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 86.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,657,000 after acquiring an additional 370,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 22.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 698,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,356,000 after acquiring an additional 129,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ENPH shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $321.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.83.

In other news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total value of $2,812,943.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,399 shares in the company, valued at $26,302,238.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $11,902,541.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,459 shares in the company, valued at $370,722,541.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total transaction of $2,812,943.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,399 shares in the company, valued at $26,302,238.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 201,128 shares of company stock valued at $63,385,815. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy stock traded down $4.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $293.95. The company had a trading volume of 118,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,912. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.10.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 76.66%. The company had revenue of $634.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

