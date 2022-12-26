Ergo Price Tops $1.28 on Exchanges (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.28 or 0.00007598 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $81.86 million and $659,028.30 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,848.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.28 or 0.00417147 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00021151 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.05 or 0.00872797 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00095820 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.06 or 0.00611704 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005945 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.80 or 0.00259998 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 63,944,454 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.