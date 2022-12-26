Essex Savings Bank Acquires 438 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 635,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,479,000 after acquiring an additional 25,809 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 64,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 38,263 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 90,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

EFV stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.01. 2,797,332 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.08. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

