Essex Savings Bank Acquires 500 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 656.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,646.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TROW stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,804. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.10 and a 200 day moving average of $116.11. The stock has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $200.90.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TROW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.20.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,489,623.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.