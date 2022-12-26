Essex Savings Bank Buys 400 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. S&CO Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% in the second quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on KMB shares. StockNews.com downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.2 %

KMB stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $137.15. The company had a trading volume of 49,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,713. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.23 and a 200-day moving average of $128.34. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $145.79. The stock has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

