Essex Savings Bank Cuts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Essex Savings Bank lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,835 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 65.9% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.39.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.31. 1,005,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,475,469. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $130.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.