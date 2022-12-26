Essex Savings Bank Grows Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 541.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,566,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $811,198,000 after buying an additional 6,387,550 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,715,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,769,563,000 after buying an additional 3,349,217 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,894,312,000 after buying an additional 2,112,764 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,651,115,000 after buying an additional 1,782,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 57.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,551,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,858,000 after buying an additional 931,177 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.82.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

Duke Energy Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,025. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.54 and its 200-day moving average is $101.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $79.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.41.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.