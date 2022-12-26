Essex Savings Bank Grows Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,526 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for approximately 1.9% of Essex Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $4,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Target by 566.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $956,973,000 after buying an additional 5,759,168 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 27.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,690,000 after purchasing an additional 953,518 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 70.9% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,749,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,285,000 after purchasing an additional 725,396 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,179,381,000 after purchasing an additional 589,926 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth about $48,301,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT traded up $1.80 on Monday, hitting $143.15. 116,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,778,845. The company has a market capitalization of $65.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.27. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $254.87.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.64.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

