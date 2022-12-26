Essex Savings Bank Has $245,000 Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Essex Savings Bank decreased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,450,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,188,663,000 after buying an additional 160,389 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,376,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,247,639,000 after buying an additional 370,993 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,348,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,156,000 after buying an additional 97,066 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,765,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,603,000 after buying an additional 25,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,853,000 after buying an additional 31,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,288,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.61, for a total transaction of $2,570,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $46,197,194.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,288,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,485 shares of company stock valued at $14,105,670 over the last three months. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE TRV traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $189.48. 31,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,714. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.08. The company has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.66. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.65 and a 12 month high of $191.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.33.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.