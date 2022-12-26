Essex Savings Bank Has $267,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $454,740,000. CWM LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 709,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,434,000 after acquiring an additional 354,861 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,427,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,883,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,055,000 after purchasing an additional 271,137 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.46. The stock had a trading volume of 15,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,156. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.55 and its 200 day moving average is $69.01. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $62.05 and a 52 week high of $78.18.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.