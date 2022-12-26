Essex Savings Bank Has $367,000 Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Essex Savings Bank reduced its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 19.3% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 465.1% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 321.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVO traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $134.00. 21,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,509. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $91.51 and a 52 week high of $135.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.11.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 31.57%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. On average, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oddo Bhf raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

