Essex Savings Bank Increases Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,246 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXP. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,427 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $12,235,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,216 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 23.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after buying an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Express Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.58.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $147.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,516,996. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.04 and a 200-day moving average of $149.30. The stock has a market cap of $109.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.90%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

