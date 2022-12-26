Essex Savings Bank Increases Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. United Bank boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 4.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 13.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 32.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after buying an additional 16,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:DD traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.73. The stock had a trading volume of 74,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,274. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.79. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.46. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $85.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on DD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.14.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

