Essex Savings Bank Invests $238,000 in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 6.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 17.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,163,000 after acquiring an additional 30,663 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 400.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 197.2% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 24,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after acquiring an additional 16,339 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total value of $630,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,524.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total value of $630,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,524.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total value of $735,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,790,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,212 shares of company stock worth $5,541,670 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Albemarle Stock Performance

ALB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.33.

Shares of NYSE ALB traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $226.96. 31,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $270.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.77. The firm has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $169.93 and a twelve month high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The business’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.98%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

