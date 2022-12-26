Essex Savings Bank Lowers Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Essex Savings Bank trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 23,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,955,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Coca-Cola by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 496,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,812,000 after buying an additional 131,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,320,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,898 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.8 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. HSBC increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

KO stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.82. 251,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,164,836. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.86%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

