Essex Savings Bank Lowers Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Essex Savings Bank lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $665,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 122,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,717,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.6 %

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.10. 162,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,512,459. The firm has a market cap of $91.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.31.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.44%.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.