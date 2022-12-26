Essex Savings Bank Purchases 150 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises 0.7% of Essex Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 13.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $349,000. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 9.1% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 38,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,149,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 32.7% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DE stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $436.93. 33,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,772,125. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $414.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $366.29. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The stock has a market cap of $130.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.37%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total transaction of $817,159.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total value of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,401,918.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total transaction of $817,159.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.05.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

