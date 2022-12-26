Essex Savings Bank Raises Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,651,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,973 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,338,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,753,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,646 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,894,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,764 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 9.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,591,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $921,081,000 after acquiring an additional 758,883 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,481,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $909,319,000 after acquiring an additional 29,885 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $39,200.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,657,638.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DUK traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.99. 106,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,948,025. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $79.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.54 and a 200 day moving average of $101.90.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.82.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

