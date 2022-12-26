Essex Savings Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Essex Savings Bank lowered its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 3.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth about $299,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 6.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 6.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,777,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 8.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 32,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ETN traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $156.80. The stock had a trading volume of 35,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,900. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.32. The company has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $173.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 56.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ETN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.