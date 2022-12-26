Essex Savings Bank Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Essex Savings Bank lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. SAM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 67,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,941,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,083,000 after buying an additional 8,163 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.98 on Monday, hitting $183.64. The stock had a trading volume of 11,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,006. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.39 and a 200 day moving average of $186.20. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $229.60.

