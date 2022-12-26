Essex Savings Bank Sells 3,745 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Essex Savings Bank reduced its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,745 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 30.5% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 29,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 9.4% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 8,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 86.9% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 30.1% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 827,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,399,000 after acquiring an additional 191,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.11. The company had a trading volume of 120,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,618,869. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.89 and a 200-day moving average of $32.99. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $39.36.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

